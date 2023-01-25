MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.25

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $79.78 million and $4.09 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00399028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,332.78 or 0.28008854 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00599913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,775,068 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

