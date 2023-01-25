Mina Achieves Market Capitalization of $511.94 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $511.94 million and $43.52 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 817,442,824 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 816,977,717.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.58392272 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $28,472,586.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

