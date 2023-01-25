Millennium Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $24,854.72 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

