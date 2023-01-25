Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

MSBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after buying an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

