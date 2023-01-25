Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $0.34

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $890,920.27 and approximately $1,409.84 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00398111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.36 or 0.27944287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00600534 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.37215766 USD and is down -26.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,306.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

