Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

MSFT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,356,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,184,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

