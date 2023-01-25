M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.64

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and traded as high as $25.50. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

