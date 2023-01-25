MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 21.96%.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCBS traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.
MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.
