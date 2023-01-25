Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.11.

MRU stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. Metro has a 1 year low of C$64.15 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$72.58.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

