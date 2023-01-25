MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $118.20 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $26.69 or 0.00116533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.20 million and $6.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

