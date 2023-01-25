Meter Governance Price Tops $3.01 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.67 million and $698,410.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00012831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000979 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,753,914 coins and its circulating supply is 16,848,758 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,747,922 with 16,846,598 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.77024971 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $609,781.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

