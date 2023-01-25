MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.30 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $97,213.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

