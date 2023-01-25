Metahero Tops One Day Volume of $836,359.51 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $836,359.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.01341403 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006495 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015694 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.01633325 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.