Metahero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

