Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.89. 48,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 25,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

