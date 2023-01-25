Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.83 and traded as low as C$5.71. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 14,289 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.45, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.83.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.