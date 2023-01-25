Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.78. 6,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Meituan Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Featured Stories

