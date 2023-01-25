Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $155,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $412,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,147,000 after acquiring an additional 185,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 242,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,931. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

