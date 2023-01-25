Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Receives C$6.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Several research firms have commented on MDNA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$53.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$2.43.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

