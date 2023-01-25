Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 2.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 7,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

