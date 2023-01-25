Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 2.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 7,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (PDDPF)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.