McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $376.50 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $238.59 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.