McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.02. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 24,400 shares trading hands.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$29.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.