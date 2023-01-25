Mcashchain (MCASH) Price Hits $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Mcashchain has a market cap of $54.89 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00401500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.55 or 0.28182334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00589844 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.08351823 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars.

