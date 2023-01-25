Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 127,985 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,002,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,985 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 20.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Yum China worth $142,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Yum China Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.