Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

