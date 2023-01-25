Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,390,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,948,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE EE opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $803.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.