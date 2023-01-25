Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,986,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,483,000. Grab comprises approximately 1.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Grab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Trading Down 3.7 %

GRAB opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

