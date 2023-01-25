Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MA traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $380.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average is $335.42.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

