Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 6.3%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 4,329,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,651,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,177,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 739,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 673,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

