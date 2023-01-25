Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.02

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.02 and last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 4653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.67.

Marubeni Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

