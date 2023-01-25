Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,571. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 694,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 466,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,639,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 175,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More

