MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY23 guidance at $7.90-$8.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MarineMax Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 208,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $50.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
