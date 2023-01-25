MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 27,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,447. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.