MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 27,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,447. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.52.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.89%.
Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens upped their target price on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.