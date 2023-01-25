Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.25 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00398993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.68 or 0.28006346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00597014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

