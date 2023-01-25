M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. 346,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in M.D.C. by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

