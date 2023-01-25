M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

M.D.C. has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

