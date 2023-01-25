Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

