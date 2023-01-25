LooksRare Hits Market Capitalization of $94.38 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and $8.11 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

