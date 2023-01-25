LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.79) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.91) to GBX 205 ($2.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.17 ($2.84).

Shares of LMP stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,504,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.36. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 280.40 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.36), for a total value of £573,000 ($709,421.82).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

