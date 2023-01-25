London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.2 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 2.2 %

LDNXF stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

