Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.10. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $370.78 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Articles
