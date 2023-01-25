LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 12,034 shares.The stock last traded at $5.81 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

