LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

