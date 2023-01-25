Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $440.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,262,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,238,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00370182 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $701.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
