Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,704.49 on Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,704.49 or 0.07528671 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $14.10 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

