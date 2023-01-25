Lido Staked ETH Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.00 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,537.79 or 0.06819907 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $20.00 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00397202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,302.45 or 0.27880682 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00601237 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,989,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,987,674.38137505 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,541.79913263 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $19,965,261.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

