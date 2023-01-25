Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,454,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGDTF opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

