Liberty Energy (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,442 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

