LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,970. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

