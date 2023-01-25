Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,331,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,340,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,496,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,872,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,050,000 after buying an additional 36,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

